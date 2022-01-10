Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $50.87. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 97,710 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

