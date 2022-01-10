CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. Analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

