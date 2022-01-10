Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,903. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

