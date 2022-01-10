Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $31,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.53 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $180.50 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

