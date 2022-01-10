CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

