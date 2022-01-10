Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $326.30 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.