Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $321.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.