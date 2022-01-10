Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 219,087 shares during the last quarter.

RSX stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

