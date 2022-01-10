Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Plains GP worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.