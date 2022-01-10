Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,855 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

