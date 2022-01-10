Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.70. 73,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

