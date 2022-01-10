CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after buying an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.