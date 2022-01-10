CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,462.51 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007543 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

