CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $198.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

