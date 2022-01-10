Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

