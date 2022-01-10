Centamin (LON:CEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 106 ($1.43) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 86 ($1.16).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 104 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.51) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 121.60 ($1.64).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 89.66 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.27 ($1.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.60.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,998.11).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

