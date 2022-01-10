Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

