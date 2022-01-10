CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

