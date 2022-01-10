Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.56

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.56 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 73.86 ($1.00), with a volume of 5140147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

