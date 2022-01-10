Centrifuge Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $129.03 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,858,778 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

