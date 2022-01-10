CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €150.00 ($170.45) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock traded down €3.60 ($4.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €121.40 ($137.95). 4,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock has a market cap of $879.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €125.00. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €93.50 ($106.25) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($157.27).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

