Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 600,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $610.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.