Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 107 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NYSE FRC opened at $204.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.