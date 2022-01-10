Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

NYSE AVB opened at $248.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.64 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.