Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

