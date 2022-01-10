Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 171 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47.

