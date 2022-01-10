Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $260,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $116.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

