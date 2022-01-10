Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 162,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

