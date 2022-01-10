Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.