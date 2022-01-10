Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
