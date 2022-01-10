CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Short Interest Update

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,308 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 151,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,076,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHPM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. CHP Merger has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.