ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,760. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.