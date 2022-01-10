CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Newmont worth $79,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.