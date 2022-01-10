CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,876,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 3.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $829,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

