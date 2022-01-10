CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $107,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

