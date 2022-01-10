CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,599,679 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860,401 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,599,679 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.95% of Barrick Gold worth $302,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $164,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $65,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

