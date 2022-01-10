CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.63% of Franco-Nevada worth $155,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

