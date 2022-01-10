CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,367 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.65% of Shaw Communications worth $226,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,244 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

