Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

