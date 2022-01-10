Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $56.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

