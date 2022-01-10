Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.83% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.32. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

