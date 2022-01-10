Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0067

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $56,797.46 and approximately $87.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032759 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,419,080 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.