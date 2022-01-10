Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,267 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,630 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $23.07. 159,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,596,770. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

