CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,656.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,750,396 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

