Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $10.67 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
