Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $10.67 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,266,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

