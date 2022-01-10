Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$132.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$100.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$95.71 and a 52 week high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

