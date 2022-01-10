Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.48 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

