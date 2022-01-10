Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

COLL opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $664.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

