Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.