Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 466,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

