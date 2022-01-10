Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.